Pirelli signs with BMC for 2021 and becomes technical partner of AG2R Citroën

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pirelli has partnered with AG2R Citroën.

The agreement, signed with Swiss bike brand BMC, will see the World Tour team, as well as the Under 23 team, ride Teammachine SLR01 and Timemachine Road 01 bikes equipped with Pirelli’s top road tyre technology: the new P Zero in both TLR and tubular versions.

For training, the AG2R Citroën Team will also have the Cinturato tyres at its disposal. For Pirelli, the partnership will also support the evolution of the product, for a constant exchange of feedback on the tyres and a continuous improvement in their performance thanks to the suggestions of the athletes.

Vincent Lavenu, general manager of the team, said: “As you know, we are opening a new chapter in our history becoming AG2R Citroën Team.

“We are proud to work with the internationally renowned brand that is Pirelli, which will offer security, reliability, innovation and experience to our riders. We look forward to reaching new heights together!”

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: