Pirelli, Trek-Segafredo expand partnership into 2022

Pirelli and World Tour Team Trek-Segafredo have expanded their partnership deal into 2022.

The announcement came on the eve of the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2021, taking place in Austin TX. on 24th October.

In 2022, the World Tour team will be racing again with Pirelli tyres and technical development will remain a core aspect of this collaboration. The expanded partnership will also put Pirelli in a prominent position on the upcoming Trek-Segafredo 2022 men’s and women’s kits.

“The racing matrix of Pirelli is a constant in all its forms, whether it be road cycling, mountain biking, motocross, or Formula 1 tyres,” said a statement. “Technological evolution explains Pirelli’s decision to be present in competitions, which are an open-air laboratory where it develops products that become available to all cycling fans. In this context, the partnership with the athletes of the Trek-Segafredo team is paramount, especially owing to the feedback it produces. For example, Pirelli’s first cycling tubeless tyre P Zero Race TLR is a direct outcome of the technical partnership with the team.”

In 2022, Trek-Segafredo riders will continue to provide feedback from a variety of terrains across the gamut of men’s and women’s races. The ultimate goal of this extensive testing process is ‘to provide consumers with the best experience with Pirelli tyres on their own rides’.

Matteo Barbieri, head of Pirelli Cycling, said: “To Pirelli, the partnership with a leading company like Trek and with the athletes of the Trek-Segafredo team is crucial to further raise the technological level of our cycling tyres. They are designed with the quality and performance required by professional cyclists and with the adaptability and versatility needed by amateurs. Today the collaboration expands further, in confirmation of our mutual satisfaction with the path we’ve taken together so far.”

Roger Gierhart, vice-president of Trek Bicycle, added: “The Pirelli brand has been making race-winning tyres for decades.

“We’re proud to work with a company that has played such an outsized role in cycling’s rich history.

“Pirelli has been an invaluable partner to Trek- Segafredo, especially when working with our riders and staff to make products that excel within the World Tour peloton.”