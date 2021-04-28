Pirelli unveils P Zero Race Tub SL

Share Facebook

Pirelli has unveiled the new P Zero Race Tub SL, set to arrive at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

P Zero Race Tub SL is a project that has seen two years of development. Working on the first tubular, launched in 2018 together with the Mitchelton-Scott team (now BikeExchange), Pirelli engineers took on board requests and suggestions for changes from the pros including, first and foremost, on weight reduction.

Road testing of Pirelli’s new tubulars began with Mitchelton-Scott at the 2020 Tour of UAE and continued throughout the season, achieving results as early as the 2020 Tour de France, with Adam Yates in his yellow jersey stages and Richie Porte of the Trek-Segafredo team on the general classification podium.

The focal point of this Pirelli innovation is the weight, which is over 10% less than the P Zero Velo Tub. At the heart of the P Zero Race Tub SL is a special inner tube made of a lightweight, airtight material and optimised specifically for use inside the handmade tubular. Instead of the traditional latex, which has been used in almost all Pro tubulars up to now, Pirelli has used TPU.

The casing of P Zero Race Tub SL is made of Corespun with 320 TPI. The latest-generation SmartEVO Compound, which Pirelli has developed for the new P Zero Race in clincher and tubeless-ready versions, is another feather in the cap of the Tub SL.

The new Pirelli P Zero Race Tub SL will soon be on the market at the price of £99,90.

