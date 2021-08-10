Pivot Cycles introduces all new Firebird

Share Facebook

Pivot Cycles has unveiled its ‘totally redesigned’ Firebird with the tagline “it’s not as sweet as it looks”.

“Everything we did, we did for speed,” said Chris Cocalis, founder and CEO of Pivot. “With developmental input from our Pivot Factory Racing team EWS riders, we built a faster Firebird.

“We bumped the travel up, increased reach across all sizes, gave it a slacker head angle, steepened the seat angle, incorporated size specific chainstays, made it stiff where it needs to be, and kept the weight down and the climbing manners sharp. This bike is designed to go fast, push new limits and win races.”

The new Firebird will be available in two colours, Orange and Glacial Green Metallic, and can be purchased in six different complete bike configurations.

“Utilising Pivot’s Hollow Core carbon construction, the Firebird chassis is optimised to deliver precise tracking at warp speeds, with 165mm of legendary dw-link suspension that devours everything in its path while still ensuring responsive manners and astonishing climbing prowess,” said a statement. “Modern, progressive geometry and 29in wheels ensure battleship stability at speed, regardless of terrain, and state-of-the-art ride tuned carbon layups scaling stiffness and keeping weight to a minimum for each size.”

The bike is available now, in sizes S through XL, at key Pivot dealers worldwide. For more information, click here.

