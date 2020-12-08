Pivot Cycles introduces new Mach 6

Share Facebook

Pivot Cycles has introduced the new Mach 6.

“Everyone knows that 27.5in wheels are more fun, and the new Mach 6 pegs the fun meter at a new level,” said Pivot founder Chris Cocalis.

“We don’t just spend our days slaving away designing bikes so our World Cup riders can set their fastest time (although we do a lot of that). More often than not, we’re looking for bikes to make us feel like superheroes and put the biggest smile on our faces.

“The Mach 6 does that and then some, making it my new favourite bike. The Mach 6 is fundamentally designed to be super fun and poppy, giving everyone the magic carpet ride with maximum performance and maximum fun.”

The Race level builds pair durable Marzocchi Bomber coil shocks with Bomber Z1 air forks. The Pro and Team builds feature Fox DHX2 coil shocks and Fox 38 Grip2 forks, and Pivot is offering Fox Live Valve suspension on its lightweight Air builds.

The new Mach 6 will be available in two colour options, Mint Relic and Stealth Black. It is available as a complete bike in 14 different configurations plus carbon wheel upgrade options.

