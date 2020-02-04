Pivot Cycles introduces new Switchblade

Pivot Cycles has introduced the all-new Switchblade.

“We took the progressive long and low geometry of the original Switchblade and pushed it even further with a longer reach, slacker head angle and steeper seat angle,” said a statement.

“Always with an eye on confidence-inspiring design, we shortened and straightened the Switchblade’s seat tube to allow for longer travel dropper seat posts in a more compact overall frame design.

“The adjustable flip chip from our Firebird 29 adds geometry adjustability, enabling the Switchblade to be easily optimised for 29in, 27.5+ or 27.5in/29in reverse mullet setups without compromise. All of this versatility is packaged in an even lighter, Pivot Hollow Core Carbon frame with plenty of room for a large water bottle in all sizes.”

“The original Switchblade was ahead of its time and one of our most popular models because of its incredible technical capability with unmatched all-round versatility,” said Pivot Cycles’ president and CEO, Chris Cocalis.

“This new Switchblade has big shoes to fill, especially as one of our most anticipated bikes, but honestly, it exceeds even my expectations out on the trail. It’s even more capable and adaptable but still retains that all-around performance that makes it incredibly fun to ride everywhere.”

The new Switchblade will be available in two colour options – Horizon Blue and Treeline Green. It is available as a frame kit and as a complete bike in 29 different configurations.

The Switchblade is available now, in all sizes, at key Pivot dealers worldwide.