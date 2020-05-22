Pivot Cycles introduces Phoenix Dock tool system

Share Facebook

Pivot Cycles has introduced the Phoenix Dock Tool System.

“Phoenix Dock tools simplify on-the-bike tool storage with seamless design and ultra-quick access,” said a statement. “When we set out to design a sophisticated, Pivot exclusive on-the-bike tool system, we weren’t thinking “cleverly hidden”, we were thinking “NASCAR pit crew”.

“With Phoenix Dock on your bike, mid-ride adjustments and repairs happen in mere seconds, and tools are always strategically located when you need them. Carrying high quality, full-feature tools is necessary on every ride, but weighing down your hydration pack, or wasting time extracting hidden tools, is not.”

Pivot Cycles’ president and CEO Chris Cocalis said: “We love the idea of on-bike tool storage. However, many hidden tools take longer to access then actually completing the repair.

“We wanted to design a system that makes accessing the tools faster than reaching into your pack. Now you can also have the cleanest setup and be the quickest to get back to riding or offer assistance to other riders in need.”

Phoenix Dock tool kits can be installed on any bike with water bottle bosses, typically under or on top of the downtube. Bikes like the Switchblade have a third set of bosses under the top tube specifically designed for Phoenix Dock integration.

The Phoenix Dock system, developed in collaboration with Topeak, offers three unique configurations to tailor on-the-bike tool storage.