Pivot Cycles unveils updated Mach 4 SL

Pivot Cycles is now shipping the Mach 4 SL with key technological updates and a fresh colour palette.

The Mach 4 SL features a new rear triangle, designed specifically to accommodate SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger, which is compatible with all derailleurs on the market, not just SRAM.

Commenting on Pivot’s continual improvement process, CEO and Mach 4 SL designer Chris Cocalis said: “At Pivot Cycles, we launch new bikes when we have a “mic drop moment” – a significant technology advancement or re-design. That philosophy has earned our bikes their reputation for the world’s best performance.

“But between complete redesigns, we’re never letting up. Relevant updates like the Mach 4 SL’s UDH-compatible rear triangle are evidence of our belief that no effort is too small if it improves the rider’s overall experience.”

With the integration of the Universal Derailleur Hanger, Pivot Cycles said it is future-proofing the Mach 4 SL for anticipated drivetrain and component innovations. As stated by SRAM, the Universal Derailleur Hanger “consolidates thousands of hanger options across the industry. It protects your derailleur against chain jams by pivoting back and out of the way and slips slightly when encountering impacts. It improves shifting performance, guarantees better alignment, and works with all drivetrains.”

The updated Mach 4 SL will be piloted in 2022 by Pivot athletes across the world stage, including Hannah Finchamp, Chloe Woodruff, Maude Farrell, Kaitlyn Boyle, and Kurt Refsnider.

Pivot Cycles is a high-end bike manufacturer specialising in mountain and gravel bikes. The new Mach 4 SL will be available in two colour options, Graystone and Black Sunset. It is available as a complete bike in multiple configurations, said Pivot, ranging from $5,999 to $13,499.

The Mach 4 SL is available now, in all sizes, at key Pivot Dealers worldwide. For more information, click here.