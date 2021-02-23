Pivot unveils new Trail 429

Share Facebook

Pivot has unveiled the new Trail 429.

“We’ve pushed the limits of the new Trail 429 to make a bike even more capable for both aggressive trail riders and those who are looking for the utmost efficiency and pedalling performance out of their trail bike,” said Pivot’s founder and CEO Chris Cocalis.

“We designed the Trail 429 to thrive in rough, technical terrain, so we really worked on getting the suspension and handling dialled for the limits being pushed by modern riders. This is the most capable 120mm-travel suspension on the market.

“At the same time, with the flip-chip adjustability and aggressive weight reduction in the frame, the new Trail 429 also makes for an amazing endurance racer.”

Constructed of carbon fibre materials using Pivot’s proprietary hollow core moulding technology, the Trail 429’s frame achieves “exceptional strength and stiffness at a weight competitive with dedicated XC race bikes”. Size-specific ride tuning ensures “consistent, surefooted handling and performance” across the size range, said Pivot.

Pro and team builds feature Fox DPS or Live Valve shocks and 130mm Fox 34 forks, and the optional enduro build has a Fox DPX2 rear shock and 140mm Fox 36 Grip 2 Factory fork.

The new Trail 429 will be available in pacific blue and metallic silver and can be purchased in six different complete bike configurations with additional Enduro suspension, carbon wheel and Live Valve options priced between $5,599 and $12,499.

