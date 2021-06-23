PJA hires Rebecca Jones as principal consultant

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

PJA has hired Rebecca Jones as a principal consultant at its London Office.

Jones will work closely with the company’s placemaking and civil engineering teams to deliver footway, cycleway and active travel schemes. She joins from Urban Movement, where she worked on a range of projects including the design of pop-up cycle lanes in Ealing, community engagement in Dartmouth Park and GIS analysis in Glasgow and Sutton.

Prior to this, Jones was senior engineer at Sustrans, working on the design and implementation of key projects including Quietways and the DIY Streets Marks Gate project. Qualified to a Prince2 Foundation level, Jones brings her extensive experience of project management to the team and has a proven track record of relationship management and project delivery with local authorities across London.

She is a regular public speaker as well as being guest lecturer at Cardiff University for their Transport and Planning MSc course.

“There is huge investment through the Government’s Levelling Up and Building Back Better initiatives with new infrastructure projects and the development of a low carbon transport network to serve a growing and changing economy,” said Jerry Muscroft, director of London and Southeast. “Public sector demand for our services is growing, so we’re delighted to have Rebecca on board to strengthen our offering in active travel.

“Rebecca has extensive experience in developing and delivering ambitious and transformative schemes including the award-winning DIY Streets Marks Gate project. Her track record in developing and delivering active travel and community-focused public realm projects brings added expertise to our growing London team.

“She is a great advocate for sustainable travel and is a guest lecturer at Cardiff University as well as presenting at events such as UDL’s Urban Design Summer School in 2020 making her a great fit for PJA.”

Jones added: “Having worked in active travel and transport planning for over 11 years, I have long been aware of the excellent reputation that PJA has in the industry, and I am really pleased to be joining the team at this time.

“The past year has brought many challenges, but as more people have been choosing to walk and cycle during the pandemic, our work to make our streets safer and more inviting is more important than ever. I am passionate about designing high-quality streets and I am excited to bring my skills and experience to the London team in my role.”

PJA’s London office is in Wenlock Studios, Wharf Road, Islington. The company is headquartered in Birmingham, with additional offices in Reading, Cambridge, Manchester, Bristol and Melbourne Australia.

Jones can be contacted at rebecca.jones@pja.co.uk.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: