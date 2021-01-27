Plans for connected transport system set out in West Yorkshire

Share Facebook

Plans for a transport network, including a new mass transit system, that connects all West Yorkshire’s communities to jobs, education and opportunity are being set out today.

The proposals identify where people will live and work in the coming decades, the journeys they will need to take and how best to connect them through an integrated network including walking and cycling, bus, mass transit and rail.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is publishing its Connectivity Infrastructure Plan and Mass Transit Vision 2040 today and asking people across the region to have their say. The two documents include further detail on emerging plans for a new West Yorkshire mass transit system and the areas it could serve as part of a wider programme of transport investment over the next 20 years.

“If we are going to raise the quality of life for all our communities then we need a transport system that does just that,” said councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and leader of Bradford Council. “We have already made progress in addressing the legacy of years of underinvestment in our region but we need to go further.

“We want our region to become renowned for a transport system that others look towards, something that enhances the lives of those who live right here in West Yorkshire and that makes us a magnet for an ever-increasing pool of talent.”

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “A new mass transit system for West Yorkshire will be a key of our transport system, linking our communities with a quick and reliable service and integrated with bus, rail, walking and cycling. This will represent a bold investment; a transformational transport system that will benefit many generations to come.”

The Connectivity Infrastructure Plan and the Mass Transit Vision 2040 can be read in full here.

