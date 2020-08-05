Plans for sustainable travel schemes to go before West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee

Share Facebook

Plans for more than £7 million of new sustainable travel schemes will be among the items presented to members at an online meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee on 11th August.

A £6 million package of bus, cycling and walking improvements between North Kirklees and Leeds are among the schemes members will be asked to approve to the next stage of development.

Improvements to the Dewsbury-Batley-Tingley corridor is one in a series of new sustainable travel schemes, which will be delivered through the £317 million Transforming Cities Fund announced as part of the West Yorkshire devolution deal earlier this year.

The scheme includes measures to enhance bus reliability and journey times, as well as better pavements and crossings to improve access to bus stops.

New cycle lanes and wider pavements on Bradford Road and Soothill Lane, as well as priority at junctions for people travelling by bike and on foot, are among the plans.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee and leader of Wakefield Council, said: “These important schemes will provide vital missing links in cycling and walking infrastructure, as well as improving public transport links.

“Encouraging increasing numbers of us to consider travelling by bike and on foot is more important than ever, not only as we look to address the health, transport and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in helping us achieve our aim of becoming a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.”

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, added: “Our Transforming Cities Fund will be building on the significant investment we’ve already made with a new programme of transformational infrastructure, helping to create a step-change in travel across our region and dramatically improve access to cycling, walking and public transport.

“From connecting people across our region, to reducing air pollution and congestion, and combatting physical inactivity and obesity, we know increasing the numbers of people choosing to travel by bike or on foot has a vital role to play in making West Yorkshire a great place to live and work.”

Members will also be presented with proposals to boost cycling and walking access on two of West Yorkshire’s canals delivered through the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme, which is aimed at encouraging more people to travel by bike and on foot.

The schemes include improvements to a 4.3km section of the Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath between Milnsbridge and Slaithwaite, and a 3km section between Apperley Bridge and Shipley on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towpath.

The £1.3 million package, which builds on previous towpath improvement schemes delivered through the CityConnect programme, is funded through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

