Play Sports Group launches Global Bike Festival

Play Sports Group (PSG) has launched the Global Bike Festival.

It is a brand new cycling and entertainment concept hosted by the team behind road cycling and mountain biking channels Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and Electric Mountain Bike Network (EMBN).

Set in Saalbach, Austria, from 18th to 21st June 2020, Global Bike Festival is the “unparalleled playground for cyclists of all abilities, with miles of routes, trails, climbs and descents designed for road, gravel, mountain bike and electric mountain bike riders”.

The festival is the first all-encompassing cycling event from the UK-based media company PSG, which was acquired by media giant Discovery, Inc last year. The event in June is powered by PSG’s channels GCN, GMBN and EMBN, which have achieved more than 3.3million YouTube subscribers across the three channels alone.

James Pope, events director at Play Sports Group, said: “The launch of Global Bike Festival marks an important stage in the development of the events business at Play Sports Group, bringing together our road and off-road channels GCN, GMBN and EMBN to create a new multi-discipline cycling experience.

“We are excited to bring this concept to life in partnership with Saalbach to capitalise upon the location’s world-class reputation as a mountain bike destination and combine this with excellent road and gravel routes, as well as plenty of entertainment off the bike to create the ultimate weekend for cycling fans.”

Wolfgang Breitfuß, director of the Tourism Board in Saalbach, added: “We are super happy to bring this world-class event to Saalbach and proud to be a partner of the Global Cycling Network. Hosting such an event is the perfect fit for our destination and we’re looking forward to four days of action in Austria’s biggest bike region.”

Saalbach has confirmed a three-year partnership with the event and tickets are now on sale. Click here for more information about Global Bike Festival.