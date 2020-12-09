Play Sports Network launches GCN Training channel

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Play Sports Network (PSN) is launching its 15th channel, GCN Training.

The channel will provide videos giving fans advice on physiology and nutrition alongside suggested gym and yoga workouts. Fans will also be the first to hear about the latest training technology on the market, plus updates and discussion on topics including health, fitness and performance.

There will be one workout video live per week, both with or without music, and one video focused on the latest nutrition/physiology/gym/fitness news each week. GCN Training will be fronted by a mix of the GCN presenting team, including Simon Richardon, Dan Lloyd, Ollie Bridgewood, Manon Lloyd, James Lowsley-Williams, Alex Paton and Conor Dunne.

Simon Richardson, director of road cycling, said: “With so many people looking to exercise and train indoors – especially after Christmas, GCN Training has come at the right time and we’re confident we can give fans the enthusiasm and drive needed to kickstart their health and wellbeing in what will hopefully prove to be a more exciting year.”

GCN Training’s first video, published on 7th December, is available to watch here. The channel will begin publishing regular content to its YouTube channel and Facebook later this month.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: