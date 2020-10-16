POC appoints new UK account manager

Share Facebook

Andy Shepherd has joined POC’s UK team as account manager.

The new UK sales organisation, which was created earlier this year, is managed by recently appointed POC UK country manager Oliver Coxhead.

Shepherd will have responsibility for managing cycle and snow independents along with selected strategic accounts. He will work closely with existing retailers and a new retailer base to support POC’s growth and brand in the UK.

Having previously worked with ZyroFisher and more recently with Scott Sports UK, he brings a huge wealth of brand knowledge and sales experience, including an understanding of the UK specialist retailer segment.

“I am really thrilled to be working for such an innovative and exciting brand and looking forward to working directly with the retailer base in the UK,” said Shepherd.

“To be able to take POC’s safety mission to a bigger community is fantastic and by dedicating and focusing on both the cycle and snow portfolio it is an exciting opportunity to build a sustainable UK business.”

