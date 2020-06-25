POC creates new UK sales organisation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

POC is continuing to enhance its presence and support across key markets with the creation of a new sales organisation in the UK.

The organisation will be managed by the newly appointed POC UK country manager Oliver Coxhead and the new structure will apply from 1st July 2020.

POC managing director for Europe Kolja Plegt said: “After over a decade with our UK distributor 2Pure, we are pleased to announce another development in our progression and maturity as a business, with the creation of a dedicated POC UK sales organisation and support. The UK market is wonderfully diverse and we are excited to engage even more directly with our current and future partners.”

POC was founded in 2005 in Sweden, with a strong mission to ‘protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one’, and has received over 60 international awards for technology, innovation and design.

Plegt added: “Business changes are a natural process but we would like to recognise and thank all the wonderful people at 2Pure for their partnership and support over the last ten years and more, which has been an important part in our evolution and success.

“Our objective in establishing a new dedicated POC UK sales organisation, supported by POC’s distribution and customer service teams across Europe, is to support our continued growth and deliver seamless performance for all customers and users. ”

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: