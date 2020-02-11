POC partners with Drops cycling team

POC has entered into a new partnership with British-based female UCI cycling team Drops.

The Swedish sports equipment brand will supply the Bedfordshire-based team with an array of helmets, eyewear, luggage and leisurewear.

POC CEO Jonas Sjögren said: “The Drops cycling team is more than a team packed full of cycling talent, it is a group of riders and management that brings a new, fresh perspective to professional racing. We are really excited about our partnership and what the future will bring, in particular by supporting and helping them fulfil all their objectives, on and off the bike.

“We are constantly looking to enhance, innovate and refine our award-winning products to support our safety mission and an athlete’s potential. The team operates in the unique, high-performance racing environment and their insights will be indispensable in our quest to innovate and keep challenging conventional thinking.”

Drops’ team director Bob Varney added: “We endeavour to provide our riders with the finest products in the world and having such a prestigious and iconic brand on board as POC brings gravitas to our programme, alongside cutting edge technology that will ensure improved performance in the season ahead.”

One Pro Nutrition will become Drops’ official nutrition partner for 2020, with the team using the entire range of nutrition products and accessories in training and racing this season.