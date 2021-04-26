Pole Bicycles unveils ‘remastered’ Stamina

Share Facebook

Pole Bicycles has unveiled the ‘remastered’ Stamina.

Three months ago, Pole Bicycles started a programme to ‘revive, rebuild, and regain the trust’ in the brand. It has overhauled the customer service and quality control processes and has a new marketing manager based remotely in the UK.

The brand hired an experienced supply chain manager, brought a brand manager onboard and implemented new protocols in both customer service response and customer aftercare.

In February, Pole Bicycles doubled its floor space at its new in-house production facility in Finland, its processes have been streamlined and it has a bigger production and assembly team. The brand is under new management and said it is ‘determined to do everything better’.

Production at Pole Bicycles’ new on-site clear coat surface treatment facility is now fully operational. All Stamina frames ordered in April and going forward will have the new clear coat electrophoretic lacquer applied as a standard procedure.

Along with the standard clear coat lacquer, the new process allows the brand to create colours too. So far, it has successfully applied, tested and created True Gold and Storm Grey. True Gold and Storm Grey will be available as an additional option first off and can be included on all stamina frames for a limited time.

Stamina 140 framesets and complete build

The Stamina 140 will be available in two frameset options and one complete Stock Custom build. The framesets will come with either an RS Super Deluxe Ultimate Air shock or the new Cane Creek Kitsuma Air shock, with prices from 4850€. The Stock Custom build will get a 160mm RS Zeb Select, an RS Super Deluxe Ultimate Air shock, SRAM GX Eagle and a DT Swiss EX1501 wheelset.

Stamina 160 frameset and complete build

The Stamina 160 will be available with two shock options as framesets and also a Stock Custom build. The framesets will come with either an RS Super Deluxe Ultimate Air or RS Super Deluxe Coil R. The Stock Custom build will come with 180mm RS Zeb Select forks, either an RS Super Deluxe Air or Coil shock, SRAM GX Eagle and DT Swiss EX 1501 wheels.

Stamina 180 frameset and complete build

The Stamina 180 will also be available as a frameset and a Stock Custom build. Both will feature a Cane Creek Kitsuma Air shock, and the Stock Custom build spec’d with a 180mm RS Zeb Ultimate, SRAM GX Eagle and LTD Mavic Deemax Pro Sam Hill wheels.

