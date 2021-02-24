Polisport Group acquires helmet brand Catlike

Share Facebook

Polisport Group has acquired helmet brand Catlike, with the aim of reinforcing its range offer in the high-end cycling market.

The group will from now on exclusively assume the entire development, industrialisation, production, sales and promotion of the Catlike brand and products.

“Incorporating a brand like Catlike into our team and portfolio makes us stronger,” said Polisport Group’s CEO and president Pedro Araújo. “We are sure that we can relaunch the brand and take it to the next level, we are very proud, committed and we will give our best, setting for sure a new route for Catlike.”

Work is now being done to ‘bring Catlike back to the race’ by resuming mass production and granting stock availability of helmets during the second half of 2021. A time schedule for all the helmet model availability will soon be released.

As for the remaining products, Polisport Group said the portfolio will be defined and aligned according to the new Catlike global brand strategy.

