Pon.Bike to open a new manufacturing facility in Lithuania in 2024

Pon.Bike is to open a new manufacturing facility in Kėdainiai, Lithuania in 2024.

The new production centre could scale up to an annual production capacity of 600,000 bikes and will be equipped to produce bikes for multiple brands across the company’s portfolio, including Gazelle, Kalkhoff, Focus, and Urban Arrow.

Pon.Bike said it expects to hire around 300 people over the first three years of operations, potentially growing to over 500 in the future.

The company is increasing its manufacturing capacity in Europe. Besides running a factory in Dieren, the Netherlands, Pon.Bike is currently building a production plant in Cloppenburg, Germany. The new facility in Lithuania is the latest addition to the company’s expansion plans.

Pon.Bike said it is committed to making cycling an ‘ever more important part of mobility worldwide’. According to the company’s spokesman Jacques Geijsen, the new investment allows Pon.Bike to better adapt to changes in the global micromobility solutions industry, where Europe plays an important role.

“After reviewing a range of options in Central and Eastern Europe, Lithuania came out best,” said Geijsen. “The country clearly stands out in terms of stability, ease of doing business, as well as a motivated and skilled workforce.

“Given the recent market developments, the excellent logistics Lithuania can offer also were a deciding factor. The city of Kėdainiai is centrally located in the country, has an excellent business infrastructure, and is in the vicinity of Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-biggest city.”

Elijus Čivilis, general manager of Invest Lithuania, believes that the new Lithuanian facility will support Pon.Bike in providing the best products in any bike market segment: “As environmental concerns grow, I am also pleased that Lithuania gets to be part of fulfilling the company’s vision of bolstering sustainable mobility.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Dorel Industries has completed the previously-announced sale of Dorel Sports, its bicycle segment, to Pon Holdings for $810 million, representing approximately CAD $1.03 billion.