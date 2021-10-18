Portman Travel Group launches new sports travel brand Destination Sport Experiences

Share Facebook

Destination Sport Experiences has launched to the market, aiming to cater for athletes who want to participate in the best cycling, running and triathlon events across the world.

Created by Portman Travel Group, which has in recent years launched Clarity Sports, Sportsbreaks.com and Amaze, Destination Sports Experiences is headed up by managing director Brendan Fox, who alongside his team, has decades of experience working in the global sports travel industry.

Destination Sport Experiences will be offering travel packages and guaranteed entry to marathons, cyclosportives and long-distance triathlons around the world, together with VIP hospitality access to many top professional cycling events, starting with L’Etape du Tour 2022 which is available now.

L’Étape du Tour is an organised mass participation cyclosportive event that allows amateur cyclists to race over the same route as the Tour de France stage. Taking place on 10th July 2022, it will replicate Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France starting in Briancon and finishing in Alpe d’Huez. Destination Sport Experiences is offering guaranteed entry into L’Etape du Tour as a Gold Tour Operator, alongside airport transfers from Geneva, and accommodation in Briancon and Alpe d’Huez.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Destination Sport Experiences to the public,” said Fox. “As you’d expect, a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes, and continues to happen, to ensure our customers have an array of world-class events available to choose from.

“Destination Sport Experiences will provide athletes with incredible opportunities to take part in some of the best events and experiences that sport has to offer while removing the stress from searching for travel and accommodation. We want to encourage everyone to do something extraordinary!”

Destination Sport Experiences is fully ABTA bonded with an ATOL licence, in line with the consumer financial protection requirements of UK travel law and will be launching travel products to new 2022 events over the next few weeks.

www.destinationsportexperiences.com