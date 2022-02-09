Presca appoints Lily Rice as its first creative director

Share Facebook

Presca has appointed Lily Rice as its first creative director, which the British sportswear brand said will mark a “noticeable shift” in its creative direction.

Rice, who held roles at MAS and Umbro before launching her own athleisure brand, will be based remotely in Scotland and will be responsible for all creative aspects of the Presca brand.

The move will see her step into the role of creative director for the first time. Prior to her appointment, she graduated from Central Saint Martins and Falmouth University before being selected for Draper magazine’s 30 under 30.

The brand highlighted that “while carrying through the aim to make sportswear better in every way and ultimately looking to do 100% good”, her work will also “mark a noticeable shift in the creative direction”.

“Presca is aiming to make sportswear better in every way,” said a statement. “From the source of the materials right through to how their customer uses and ultimately disposes of their clothing, Presca aims to reduce the impacts at every stage and is ultimately looking to do 100% good.”

Having already launched a repair and take back scheme, the brand is now looking to increase its industry influence and has begun manufacturing in the UK.

In more appointment news, Kim North was recently appointed Northern area sales manager for Mondraker UK. Bringing with her a wealth of experience working within the UK cycle industry, her addition further supports the company’s expansion in the market, said Mondraker.

Last month saw Smith appoint Taryn Ryan as global head of marketing. Joining the team after a record year of sales in 2021, Ryan’s role will support the growth of the brand by overseeing all aspects of marketing, communications, public relations and trade merchandising across wholesale, retail and digital channels around the world.