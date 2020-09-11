Primal and Sustrans launch climate change collection

Share Facebook

Primal Europe and Sustrans have launched a climate change collection.

The striped design was created by Ed Hawkins, Professor of Climate Science at Reading University. Each coloured stripe reflects a year in temperature across the globe from 1850-2019, with the red areas indicating recent dramatic changes to the climate.

Primal will be donating £5 for every jersey and wind vest sold, and £2.50 for every cap sold to Sustrans, to encourage people to use bikes in their daily lives.

Primal Europe’s James Smith said: “The product range in partnership with Sustrans is our little way of reminding us all that even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis there is an even bigger crisis looming for our children and grandchildren with respect to our climate.

“We hope that this product range sparks a conversation on the club run, on the commute and of course over a coffee.”

Kelly Horton, head of fundraising and retail at Sustrans, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Primal Europe on the launch of the new Climate Change jersey.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent UK-wide lockdown has highlighted how vital it is for people to be able to move around in safe, and socially distanced ways.

“Therefore, as lockdown measures continue to ease, and space on public transport remains limited, it is important we work to make walking and cycling to easiest and most appealing option for people travelling short journeys to avoid a spike in pollution due to private car use.

“It is essential, that we do not try to solve one crisis, by perpetuating the climate crisis we are also facing.”

