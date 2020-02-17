Primal beta tests carbon off-setting through tree planting programme

Primal Europe has launched a beta programme that will begin to offset its carbon output, in conjunction with Tree-Nation.

Every sale on the Primal Europe website will lead to a tree being planted through the Tree-Nation platform.

James Smith, director, Primal Europe, said: “This is a small attempt to reduce our impact on the environment around us. We really want our customers to trust us when they make a purchase and we want to reward their continuing loyalty to us”.

Every purchase that is made through www.primaleurope.com will be sent a certificate that points them to the location of their tree with further details about the reforestation project and the difference their tree will make.