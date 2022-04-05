Primal Europe launches Ukraine Men’s Evo 2.0 Jersey with profits going to DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Share Facebook

Primal Europe has launched a Ukraine Men’s Evo 2.0 Jersey, with 100% of profits from sales going to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

More than four million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones. At Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, huge numbers of people are arriving with only what they can carry.

DEC charities are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people. £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families, and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

Primal Europe’s Ukraine Men’s Evo 2.0 Jersey is available for pre-order now at a price of £65, in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, with 100% of profits from sales going to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The jersey features three angled rear cargo pockets, flatlock stitching, FlexPro laser cut arm band, full length hidden YKK zipper, mesh side panels, mesh underarm and neck panels, Q3 elite fabric, race fit, and silicone waist gripper.

Last month, Rozone announced that its Rowasher team is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with a limited-edition Rowasher. The design team has created the limited-edition eco parts washer in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and Rozone will be donating all proceeds from the sales to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Mountain bike magazine Cranked is also supporting the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with all the profits from its new merchandise going to the Red Cross, and sports nutrition brand Rawvelo has also donated £5,000 worth of energy bars to those affected by the current conflict in Ukraine, and is contributing 10% of its sales to the Red Cross.

Italian bicycle tyre manufacturer Vittoria is also giving away three Pinarello bicycles to raise funds for Ukrainian children with cancer. All funds will be donated to Soleterre Onlus to ensure timely assistance to children with cancer in Ukraine.