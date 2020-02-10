Primal Europe opens pop-up store in Leeds

Primal Europe has opened a pop-up store in Leeds, located within the Trinity shopping centre.

This is in conjunction with Enterprise Nation, Amazon, Square Payments and Direct Line for Business. Enterprise Nation is a community of small businesses and business advisers that exists to provide trusted business support and will support Primal in store for a six-week period from 8th February to 6th March.

James Smith, director, Primal Europe, said: “This is a first for us and it’s been a lot of fun, we were able to design, stock and open the store in just a few weeks. We are looking forward to seeing the cyclists of Yorkshire in Primal.”