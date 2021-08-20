Primal launches limited-edition jersey with Jeremiah’s Journey to support Plymouth children

Share Facebook

Primal has launched a limited-edition cycling jersey to support the work of Jeremiah’s Journey in Plymouth.

The brand will donate all profits from the sales of the jerseys to the charity.

Since its launch in 2012, Primal has been a proud member of the Plymouth community; the terrible events of last week meant that that whole city suffered and as usual in these kinds of events it is the children that suffer the most.

Jeremiah’s Journey is a Plymouth based children’s bereavement charity, offering free support to local children and young people who are anticipating or have experienced the death of a loved one. Whether this be a sibling, parent, grandparent or friend, the charity has been delivering its vital therapeutic work across Plymouth and the surrounding areas for the last 25 years.

Since the tragic shooting in the city, the charity has expanded its services to not only support those directly linked to the innocent victims but to also support all of the families in the community who have been affected by the events.

The jerseys can be found here:

Jeremiah's Journey #PlymouthTogether Men's Nexas Jersey

Jeremiah's Journey #PlymouthTogether Women's Nexas Jersey

