Primal’s James Smith joins Discount Sports Network as brand consultant

James Smith has joined Discount Sports Network as a brand consultant, to raise its profile and increase its network of brands.

Discount Sports Networks founder and CEO David Birch said: “James and Primal Europe was one of the first brands to join the network, offering a discount to our members almost three years ago when it was just an idea and ever since then James has offered guidance and support when it’s been needed.”

Discount Sports Network is free to join with an option to upgrade to premium, giving access to larger discounts and exclusive brands across cycling, triathlon and outdoor. “We have seen huge growth over the last nine months, with over 150,000 members gaining exclusive discounts to hundreds of brands including Tredz, Le Col, Pro Bike Kit, Nike, Adidas, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Halfords and many more,” added Birch.

“James has extensive experience in brand development, network growth, people and processes. This will be incredibly important to us as we expand internationally. With an office opening in the US next year and further growth plans across Europe, James is the natural choice to help us with our expansion plans and is a perfect fit for our team. I am super excited to have him on board and look forward to many years working together.”

