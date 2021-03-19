Priscilla Savord joins Kask America as marketing manager

Share Facebook

Kask America has appointed Priscilla Savord as marketing manager.

Savord brings both knowledge and experience to the role, following a four-year spell with Selle Royal Group as a retail and marketing specialist where she oversaw the introduction of a successful ambassador programme and crash replacement scheme.

She will be responsible for both Kask and sister eyewear brand KOO’s marketing in the North American region and intends to apply her extensive experience in grassroots marketing to drive further awareness and engagement for the division’s brands. Savord will be working closely with Kask’s Italian HQ in Chiuduno and the North American sales team situated in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The hire of Priscilla Savord has been a fundamental step for bringing the best quality and consistency to the growth of our sales and the knowledge of our products within the cycling community,” said Diego Zambon, Kask general manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Priscilla to the team and we have every confidence that her passion for the sport combined with her proven ability in cycling marketing will be incredibly valuable for our company, our brands and for all those who work and ride with our products. We look forward to working with Priscilla as our Kask America division continues to grow.”

Savord added: “I am very excited for this next chapter with Kask America. I believe the success of the brands in North America will depend on the success of our dealers. This has always been a top priority for me in previous roles.

“I very much look forward to the opportunity that lies ahead to further develop relationships with our dealer network and grow the Kask and KOO brands.”

