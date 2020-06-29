Pro Bike Tool turns five this month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pro Bike Tool is turning five this month.

Five years ago, Chris Parr, driven by the need to embrace change and create a meaningful business he believed in, started manufacturing and selling bike tools online. Now, he and his wife Nicole are managing a multi-million dollar family business selling in 11 countries, all while trying to home-school their kids during the pandemic and striving for a healthy work-life balance.

Since June 2015, the business has entered new territories and sales channels, launched new tools, updated existing products, developed its website and taken on new team members.

Initially, the COVID-19 cycling boom, coupled with disrupted shipping and manufacturing processes, saw everybody on the Pro Bike Tool team working double-time to meet the additional demand and answer customer questions, but it’s now a case of nearly back to business as usual – a new “usual”.

“It’s exciting to see a whole new generation of cyclists since the turn of the year,” said Chris Parr. “Social distancing and limited social activities have seen more kids on bikes as families take to riding together as a leisure activity.

“And with that growth in demand for bikes, there has been a shift in what tools and accessories are needed – for example, essential tools such as bike pumps and CO2 inflators, as well as bicycle storage solutions for the home. We’ve been working closely with our partners and factories around the world to refine our operations through transport and manufacturing slowdowns so that we can provide our customers with the essential kit they need in a timely manner.”

One of the key developments in the Pro Bike Tool range during the past year has been in bicycle storage, with the launch of a variety of wall racks, mounts, and floor stands. The pandemic and its resulting uptick in the cycling industry has also reinforced the Parrs’ plan to introduce ranges targeted more closely at cost-conscious entry-level riders, something that will be a key development in the coming 12 months.

Since COVID-19 took hold, Pro Bike Tool has delivered a range of blogs, newsletters and social media content aimed at supporting, advising and enabling riders through a time of uncertainty and despondency. The business has retained its commitment to the sporting side of cycling and continues to sponsor and provide tools to leading UK race team, Canyon DHB-p/b Soreen.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital to listen to what our customers want and need, and then add even more value through product development and outstanding customer care,” said Nicole Parr. “Our commitment to our audience is embedded through our expanded customer experience team, focus on community engagement via social media, content and sponsorship.

“The trust that the customer puts in us is paramount to us. The feedback we receive is extremely valued and taken on board, we strive for continual product enhancement and top customer experience.”

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: