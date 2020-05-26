Pro Cycle Care ‘sets the standard’ with first full range of refillable products

Share Facebook

Pro Cycle Care has launched a new, entirely refillable range of bicycle cleaners and lubricants.

PCC believes it is “setting the standard for responsible packaging” within the industry as it looks to reduce single-use bottles.

“Pro Cycle care is thrilled to be the first company to offer all liquid products in refill pouches,” read a PCC statement. “The cycle industry has always been largely kind to the environment, but it’s clear that, as an industry, we use too many single-use bottles and it’s time for change.”

“With this addition to our standard packaging, Pro Cycle Care stands head and shoulders above our competitors as a company looking to the future and reducing the plastic consumption within the industry and ensuring all products are biodegradable.”

The new range consists of eight products: Pro Bike Cleaner, Pro Citrus Degreaser, Pro Bike Cleaner Concentrate, Pro Drivetrain Degreaser, Pro Bike Polish Protector, Pro Synthetic Wet Lube, Pro PTFE All Weather Lube and Pro PTFE Dry Lube.

PCC added that all stage one products will be launched with 50% extra free (1.5 litres for the price of 1 litre). “All pouch products will trade at an incredible 10% (minimum) below bottled products,” said PCC. “All pouch products will also be coming with anti-tamper closures.

“Be part of the revolution and help spearhead this groundbreaking and exciting innovation. Retailers and consumers have been asking for packaging like this for a couple of years. Here at PCC, we listen to our customers and dealers and have delivered what they have asked for.”

For more information please contact will@procyclecare.com or chris@procyclecare.com.

www.procyclecare.com