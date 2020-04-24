Pro-Lite teases Prologue range in video for UK dealers

Share Facebook

Pro-Lite has teased its new Prologue range of wheels in a new video for UK dealers.

In the video, CEO Steve Fenton said Clarks has invested over £500,000 to extend its warehouse facilities to ensure dealers can get a “very quick delivery”. In most cases, orders are going to be dispatched on the same day they’re received, he added, and there will be free delivery on most orders for dealers in the UK.

Fenton went on to emphasise that Pro-Lite wheels are all 100% hand-built: “We’re the biggest hand-built wheel company in the world.

“This new range, although much lower in price than the normal high-end wheels that we produce, offers amazing value for money but superior quality in every aspect to a machine-built wheel. We’re giving you a lot extra for less money.

“These wheels are on their way to you right now, and if you call to Clarks, ask for Matthew, he’ll put together all the information that you need and make sure that these wheels are available to you very quickly.”

Call 01455 254800 for more information.

Pro-Lite and Clarks announced their joint venture in November last year, aiming to provide the cycle trade with a “high quality, high margin range of products that is backed by unrivalled sales support and after-sales service”.