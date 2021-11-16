Project Échappée: RGT Cycling moves to a single app

Share Facebook

RGT Cycling has introduced an overhaul of its user experience with the launch of a new single app, in a move labelled ‘Project Échappée’.

Échappée, meaning to ‘break away’ or ‘escape’ in French, sees RGT switch from the previously required mobile app plus screen app, to a single, standalone app for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Apple TV.

Incorporating two years of feedback from the RGT community, users no longer need to combine two applications, making initial setup and ongoing usability a streamlined process. From a hardware perspective, devices such as a PC, Mac or tablet now connect directly to training equipment, such as a trainer or smart bike. This reduces issues some users previously experienced with connection stability between the two apps and allows for easier bug fixing.

RGT has also launched a new Remote App that gives users the option to experience the same on-the-bike control that was possible with the old setup, without making it a requirement. PC users without Bluetooth connectivity can also use the RGT Remote App as a bridge for devices.

RGT developers have redesigned navigation and user interface too, making both more intuitive. The project also gave the team the chance to clean up the code, making it ‘lighter’ and easier to develop, increasing the speed that RGT is able to deliver new features in the future.

This update also launches with a new web portal at www.rgtcycling.com where users can complete some non-ride tasks such as update account details, manage subscriptions and create and sign up for events.

James Vickers, head of brand and marketing at RGT, said: “The launch of the single app marks a huge step-change in the usability and future development of the RGT platform, bringing us in line with the ease of use expectations of our users.

“We’d like to take the opportunity to thank each of our users, whose valuable feedback has helped fuel the vision for a better, more streamlined virtual cycling experience.”

The new RGT Single App and Remote App are now available in the App Store and in Google Play.