Proviz expands B2B offering for IBDs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Proviz is expanding its B2B offering for IBDs, following the launch of its B2B website earlier this year.

As interest in cycling has stayed consistently strong throughout 2021, Proviz is making an effort to improve its offering for B2B partners, allowing retailers to add newly launched products like the Platinum E-Bike Jacket, Classic Tour Cycling Jacket, Classic Hooded Storm Cycling Jacket and many more to its Proviz product portfolio.

“With the new B2B expansion, Proviz is now available for IBDs across the EU, which marks a major milestone for us because we’re passionate about keeping people visible and safe around the whole world,” said Anthony Langly-Smith, co-founder of Proviz.

“We’re also proud to finally offer USD currencies to our dealers. Supporting other small local businesses in improving our offering is true to Proviz heart.”

In addition to extending the range, Proviz has also improved the application process by adding the facility to add PO numbers and to pay on account. To become a retailer, fill in the trade form available here.