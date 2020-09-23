Proviz launches new performance range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Proviz Sports has launched a new high-performance cycling collection.

The new range includes colourful long and short sleeve jerseys as well as bib shorts. Each product comes in a variety of colours which are made of high-quality material that is highly breathable, wickable and comfortable, said the brand.

Anthony Langly-Smith, co-founder of Proviz, said: “Proviz has always been about leading the way in making sure people feel visible and comfortable – and we’re incredibly excited to be expanding our range to the performance market. Our design teams have been hard at work to make sure the new range of products are sleeker in both cut and style, and offer the same exceptional quality.”

The new range of Classic Short and Long Sleeve Cycling Jerseys are available in a range of colourways for both men and women. Featuring three rear drop pockets and highly breathable, lightweight moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric, they are built with “comfort and high performance in mind”. The jerseys also include silicone grip around the hem and the arms to stop them riding up, zip guards and soft-touch seams.

The Classic Cycling Shorts feature a “simple and subtle” design with classic reflective panelling placed along the sides. They are also fitted with an endurance, anti-bacterial micro-perforated and padded chamois.

Further cycling accessories due to be released this autumn include updated cycling socks and gloves, as well as a range of saddlebags, softshell jackets, shorts, cycling caps and sunglasses.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: