Proviz offering discount across its range for Santander Cycles members

Proviz Sports has partnered with Santander Cycles to offer a 20% discount across its range to members of the London-based cycle scheme.

As cycling continues to be a growing mode of transport and leisure activity for many across the capital and country, the discount will help riders to be highly visible while out on the road.

Proviz’s range of high-visibility clothing includes its award-winning Reflect360 cycling jacket as well as the classic waterproof gilet and backpack cover.

To receive a 20% discount on Proviz’s range, current and new Santander Cycles members can go to https://santandercycles.tfl.gov.uk/ to get the discount code to apply to the Proviz website www.provizsports.com/en-gb/.

