Proviz partners with Winora Group to expand European distribution

Proviz Sports has expanded its distribution in Europe through a partnership with the Winora Group.

The brand has appointed the German cycling name to distribute its products in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Benelux, Poland, Italy and Spain.

“We’re delighted to have the support and expertise of Winora Group to help us strengthen and expand our offering into key European territories,” said Anthony Langly-Smith, co-founder of Proviz. “Like us, they are passionate about making towns and cities across the continent greener, safer and more conducive to cycling.

“We are particularly excited to partner with a distribution company who have committed to reducing energy consumption, CO2 emissions and the environmental impact of waste.”

Proviz has also partnered with North American distributor HLC to oversee operations across Canada. It joins other key distributors in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland.

Proviz recently launched its new cycling Performance Range. The collection includes colourful long and short sleeve jerseys as well as bib shorts.

