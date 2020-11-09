Proviz Sports launches new B2B website for IBDs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Proviz Sports has launched a new B2B website for IBDs.

With 2020 experiencing a boom in cycling and running, the B2B website allows independent bike dealers to purchase Proviz products and offer them to their customers. The B2B will see Proviz available across the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands from stores and showrooms, allowing people to try on its range of products in person. Retailers just need to fill in a Proviz B2B form.

Anthony Langly-Smith, co-founder of Proviz, said: “We’re delighted to see the local bike shop thrive on the high street as an essential service during 2020. We appreciate that customers like to test out the kit they invest in in-person and we had a lot of requests from retailers to offer this.

“Therefore, offering IBDs a B2B storefront will help not only local businesses but also help keep cyclists and road users visible and safe.”

Proviz’s range now includes an extensive range of winter and summer-themed clothing, suitable for running, cycling and walking. As well as performance and commuting clothing, it also has a range of accessories such as hats, gloves and bike/headlights.

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: