Public can now message BikeRegister members if stolen bike is seen listed for sale online

A new service has been launched for BikeRegister members, allowing the general public to message them directly should their bike be seen listed for sale online.

Members can now list their own stolen bike in the BikeRegister Stolen Bikes gallery. From the gallery, members of the public can then use the ‘Message Owner’ button to contact the owner directly.

To help with the search for a stolen bike, users can also share details of bikes listed as stolen to their own followers via Twitter and Facebook.

When a bike recovery happens, owners have the option to publish the news to social media and have their bike featured in the Recoveries section of the BikeRegister website, which shows the ever-increasing cases of stolen bikes being recovered by police, the public and owners.

All UK Police Forces use BikeRegister to search for stolen and recovered bikes. BikeRegister recently announced its millionth registration to the service. Over 1,000 searches are made on BikeRegister each day by the police, retailers and members of the public, and BikeRegister has helped return thousands of stolen bikes to their owners.

Another service offered to BikeRegister members allows anyone thinking of buying a bike to quickly check its details on the site to see if there is a record of it having been stolen. This is done through its free BikeChecker feature on the website.

In other news, BikeRegister is set to hold its latest Cycle Crime Conference in July. At the conference, members from the police, Government, security and cycle industry will address delegates on the latest ideas to tackle cycle theft.

Other plans for 2021 include expanding into Europe after BikeRegister’s launch in Ireland in 2019. The service recently launched in France after the French Government made the marking and registration of all new bikes compulsory.

