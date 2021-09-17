Public engagement into plans for south coast cycle route enters final week

Share Facebook

A public engagement asking for views on new plans for a cycling and walking route to be created on the south coast has entered its final week.

National Highways launched the engagement on plans for a six-mile long route that will link Chichester with Emsworth along the A259 on 22nd July.

The route, which is currently part of the National Cycle Network route 2, will link into the Centurion Way (former railway conversion) and other local routes on the Manhood peninsula towards Chichester.

The improvement will also link several schools and will enable more people to leave their cars at home and cycle or walk safely to work or school, helping to improve air quality in the area.

National Highways project manager Adrianna Chirovici said: “There’s just one week to go of this engagement and I urge anyone interested in the scheme to visit our virtual exhibition to find out more about the proposals and share their thoughts with us.

“Peoples’ feedback on our proposals will help us develop plans and deliver improvements which will benefit health, safety and the wider environment.”

For full details of the engagement and how to get involved, click here. The engagement is set to finish on Thursday 23rd September when the team will start the process of analysing all feedback and continue to develop the proposals.