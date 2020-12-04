Public urged to shop local as Small Business Saturday returns

Share Facebook

Brits are being called upon to support small firms and shop local as Small Business Saturday returns tomorrow, 5th December.

The campaign also hopes to tap into soaring public affection for small businesses, as research from the campaign and its principal supporter American Express shows 59% of Brits support small businesses more than previously, following the major role firms played in communities during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Small Business Saturday is not just one event, but millions of actions, taken by all of us, that add up to one big impact to boost small businesses at this difficult time,” said Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK. “More than ever, it is a key moment to shine a spotlight on small businesses and the important contribution they make to our nation.

“This year, we are encouraging people to show their support not just on Small Business Saturday itself but in the coming weeks, months and beyond, in all the different ways they can safely.”

Now in its eighth year, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, which last year saw an estimated £800 million spent with small businesses across the UK.

“Now more than ever it is vital that people get behind their local businesses, whether by popping in to get Christmas presents, ordering essentials online, or getting a takeaway from their favourite cafe or restaurant,” said small business minister Paul Scully. “Small businesses are the beating heart of our local communities, and this year we want Small Business Saturday to give them the boost they need to carry them into the New Year, as we look to build back better from coronavirus.”

