Pure Electric appoints Peter Kimberley as CEO

Pure Electric has appointed Peter Kimberley as chief executive officer, taking over responsibility for running the business from founder Adam Norris.

Norris will continue to work actively in Pure Electric, focusing on the business’ overall strategy, on the customer retail experience and on developing corporate customers, including the Cycle to Work scheme.

“Our goal is to help the world reduce pollution and make lives better as quickly as possible,” said Norris. “To do this we will be the biggest retailer of e-bikes and e-scooters in Europe. It is important that we structure the business correctly, and we have the right people doing the right jobs.

“It is for this reason I have decided to promote Peter Kimberley to be CEO and to take over the day to day running of the business. This is what he was doing at Tredz and Cycle Republic. He has an impressive track record of shops and wider retail and his extensive knowledge of the bicycle industry is second to none. Peter has impressed me in his time at Pure and I am confident he will do a great job of driving the business forward.”

Previously, Kimberley has been head of retail at Evans Cycles. He joined Halfords Group as a divisional director in 2013 and in 2014, he became managing director of Cycle Republic and also led Performance Cycling businesses Tredz Bikes and Boardman. He joined Pure Electric, previously known as Pure Scooters, as international managing director earlier this year.

“This is an exciting time for micromobility, e-bikes and e-scooters,” said Kimberley. “We can see demand increasing every day and the government are responding too, with new infrastructure and the fast-tracking of e-scooter trials across the country. Pure Electric is going to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Pure Electric’s headquarters are in Glastonbury, Somerset, UK, with physical stores soon to be positioned all over the UK in key cities.

