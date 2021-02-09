Pure Electric delivers 25 e-bikes and cargo bikes to Sheffield City Council

Share Facebook

Pure Electric has delivered 25 new electric bikes and cargo bikes to Sheffield City Council.

The city will be operating a city-wide Social Prescribing Scheme which is being set up by Heeley development trust in partnership with the primary care networks. As part of this scheme, Pure Electric is supplying 21 Cube Compact e-bikes.

The South Yorkshire Safer Roads partnership will be using a Tern HSD cargo bike as part of its work to improve road safety and to reduce accidents.

Two Tern GSD cargo bikes will be adding to the city’s existing Cycleboost fleet, which allows organisations across the city to borrow a cargo bike for a month on a ‘try before you buy’ scheme.

Sheffield City Council will also be adding one Tern GSD bike supplied by Pure Electric to its existing fleet of three cargo bikes, helping to reduce the council’s own carbon footprint.

“Sheffield City Council came to us with an interesting challenge, to put together a fleet of bikes to address a wide spectrum of needs and uses,” said Pure Electric’s Tom McPhail. “This is a great example of how local authorities and businesses can use e-bikes and cargo bikes to solve multiple economic, environmental and social challenges.”

Councillor Julie Grocutt, cabinet member for transport and development at Sheffield City Council, added: “During the pandemic, we have seen a significant rise in the time people have spent exercising outdoors and exploring their local area, both on foot and bikes.

“We want to support people in Sheffield to maintain these new healthy habits as part of their daily lives, and an important step towards achieving this goal is increasing bike availability to make it easier to adopt an active lifestyle and choose alternative modes of travel.

“We’d like to thank Pure Electric for supplying the new bikes which will be a great help to many individuals and businesses across the city. They will give more people the opportunity to trial an e-bike for the first time, as well as helping to raise the profile of the potential of e-bikes as a sustainable choice of transport with a wide range of benefits.”

