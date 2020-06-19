Pure Electric opening 11 new high street stores across UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pure Electric is opening 11 new e-scooter and e-bike high street stores across the UK between 19th and 24th June.

In April, Pure Electric announced it was taking over 11 Cycle Republic stores owned by Halfords.

These stores will be reopening as part of Pure Electric’s growing network of e-mobility stores selling a wide range of e-bikes and e-scooters. More UK stores will follow, with European growth plans also being developed.

Peter Kimberley, chief executive of Pure Electric, said: “Our ambition is to be the largest e-bike and e-scooter retailer in Europe. We’ve got a fantastic team and demand is growing every day. Opening these stores is an important milestone for us.”

The stores have been taken over from the Cycle Republic brand, which was owned by Halfords and which were being closed down. The stores are employing local colleagues and will offer a full range of retail, repair and servicing facilities. Pure Electric’s stores will stock a wide range of e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories from leading manufacturers.

The openings coincide with DfT consultations to fast-track trials of e-scooters in towns across the UK. In response to COVID-19 and the need to introduce transport alternatives to public transport and private cars, the DfT is now inviting applications from any town across Britain to operate e-scooter trials over the next 12 months.

Many local authorities across the UK, from city boroughs to county councils, have expressed an interest in running an e-scooter trial. Pure Electric is in active dialogue with many of them about supplying scooters to take part.

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: