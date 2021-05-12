Pure Electric opens new Plymouth showroom and service centre

Share Facebook

Pure Electric has opened its new Plymouth showroom next to the Drake Circus Shopping Centre.

The new showroom, which creates five new jobs in the local area, is located on the Charles Cross roundabout.

Experts will be on-hand to offer advice to visitors interested in adopting electric transport technology, while the fully qualified service centre technicians will be ready to service and repair all kinds of bikes and electric scooters.

It stocks a wide range of e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories from manufacturers such as Brompton, Haibike, Orbea, Scott, Bird and Xiaomi, alongside Pure Electric’s own-brand products including the just-launched second-generation Pure Air electric scooter range.

The showroom opening is part of a bricks and mortar growth programme that has seen more than 20 showrooms opening across the UK, France and Spain over the past 12 months. Further growth is planned in 2021 and beyond.

Rebecca DeNiro, chief executive officer at Pure Electric, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our 18th UK showroom in Plymouth. As a business located in the South-West, making electric scooters and e-bikes more accessible to this region of the country is important to us.

“We’re excited to be opening this new showroom in conjunction with the launch of our new second-generation Pure Air e-scooter range, our colleagues can’t wait to introduce everyone to the new and exclusive Pure Air e-scooter range.’

Pure Electric is the brainchild of entrepreneur and former Hargreaves Lansdown pensions director Adam Norris, who launched his e-scooter business in 2018 before diversifying the company into e-bikes in 2020.

Last summer, the company developed its first own-brand e-scooters, and in the past 12 months has expanded in Europe with showrooms and online stores in France and Spain.

