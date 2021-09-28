Pure Electric recruiting for roles in Birmingham, Gateshead and Liverpool stores

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pure Electric is currently recruiting for roles in its Birmingham, Gateshead and Liverpool stores, including a bicycle mechanic and workshop managers.

More details on each role can be found below.

“It’s a really exciting time to join Pure Electric,” said the retailer. “We’re really excited to be bringing more talented people into our business as we continue to grow. We have an important mission, to change how people commute, and a great product. There’s so much opportunity to develop your skills and career with us! We’re hiring across our stores and HQ in the UK & Europe and would love to hear from you if you are interested in joining us.”

Bicycle Mechanic (e-bikes and e-scooters) – Birmingham

Do you have an outstanding knowledge of a wide range of cycle equipment? Can you build, PDI and repair e-bikes and scooters? If so, we might just have the perfect role for you. Based in our Birmingham store. On a day to day basis you will be building e-bikes and scooters, identifying faults and completing full pre-delivery inspections as well as servicing and repairing bikes and scooters. Attention to detail, the ability to work autonomously and a passion for what you do is a must! If you love bikes, e-mobility and a fast-paced environment then we would love to hear from you! Responsibilities and duties:

– Delivering the highest level of customer service to our existing riders and all scooter and e-bike owners across the UK. We are looking for the right individual to take the skills learnt through our training and use them to wow our customers

– We offer comprehensive scooter servicing and will provide comprehensive training on each e-scooter and e-bike brand from our trained engineers

– Conducting pre-delivery inspections: At Pure before delivering a scooter or e-bike to our clients we conduct a thorough set of safety checks to ensure each item leaves the shop in excellent condition

– As the market grows so too does the demand for puncture repairs. We are looking for someone that wants to hone their skills and help develop new techniques to improve the efficiency of this process.

Workshop Manager (e-bikes and e-scooters) – Gateshead

Reporting to the Gateshead store manager, you will be an integral part of the success of the overall store performance. Leading the workshop team, you will be responsible for all build and maintenance tasks ensuring output is on time and of the highest standard. Responsibilities and duties:



– You will be responsible for the overall performance of the store workshop

– Ensuring turnover generated through service and repairs hits agreed targets

– Daily assembly of new e-bikes and e-scooters to the highest standards

– Manage the quality control of all output by the workshop and mechanical team

– Managing/motivating/training a small team of mechanics and bike builders

– Managing the workshop diary ensuring all build and maintenance tasks are completed on time and to the highest standards

– Manage the workshop inventory

– Dealing with any customer complaints and warranty issues

Workshop Manager (e-bikes and e-scooters) – Liverpool

Reporting to the Liverpool store manager, you will be an integral part of the success of the overall store performance. Leading the workshop team, you will be responsible for all build and maintenance tasks ensuring output is on time and of the highest standard. Responsibilities and duties:

– You will be responsible for the overall performance of the store workshop

– Ensuring turnover generated through service and repairs hits agreed targets

– Daily assembly of new e-bikes and e-scooters to the highest standards

– Manage the quality control of all output by the workshop and mechanical team

– Managing/motivating/training a small team of mechanics and bike builders

– Managing the workshop diary ensuring all build and maintenance tasks are completed on time and to the highest standards

– Manage the workshop inventory

– Dealing with any customer complaints and warranty issues