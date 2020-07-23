Pure Electric selects Cyclescheme as exclusive cycle to work partner

Share Facebook

Pure Electric has selected Cyclescheme as its exclusive cycle to work scheme partner.

Cyclescheme is a hire agreement initiative that helps people to save up to 39% on a new bike or e-bike and accessories. Available to employees of participating organisations and businesses, Cyclescheme lets customers pay for their chosen bike or e-bike and accessories through a mechanism known as ‘salary sacrifice’. This means they can spread the cost over a set period of time using tax-efficient deductions, saving between 25-39%.

Pure Electric customers can purchase their e-bike and accessories via Cyclescheme online or at their nearest Pure Electric store, which can be found here.

There has been a rise in bike usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, hand-in-hand with general long-term growth of green electric vehicle sales, to fuel a surge in e-bike popularity.

Last month, Pure Electric opened 11 new stores across England and Scotland. Stores are now open in the cities of Birmingham, Bristol, Derby, Edinburgh, Gateshead, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Norwich, Nottingham and Southampton.

Next month, a new store is proposed to open in London, with more sites around the UK scheduled to open over the coming months.

The range of e-bikes offered by Pure Electric includes folding, hybrid, road, mountain and cargo e-bikes. With servicing available in every Pure Electric store, after-sales customer care is assured. Specialists e-bike colleagues advise customers on their e-bike journey, from choosing their first e-bike with Cyclescheme, to completing an annual service or purchasing the latest accessories. Each store is fully equipped to service and repair e-bikes, pedal bikes and Brompton bikes.

Peter Kimberley, CEO of Pure Electric, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Cyclescheme – it’s a perfect fit as two market-leading specialists in our respective fields.

“To have Cyclescheme available to customers in-store and online gives our customers maximum flexibility to save up to 39% when they purchase e-bikes, parts and accessories from us. With numerous different types of e-bike now available, from a breath of leading brands, we believe that we have the best range of e-bikes on the market, which can all be expertly serviced in-store as well.”

Neil McGuigan, senior sales channel manager of Cyclescheme, added: “The partnership between Cyclescheme and Pure Electric is very much a natural one for both parties, and we are very excited to have them as part of our network.

“Both brands aim to grow participation in cycling, and specifically commuting, on e-bikes. The 12 Pure Electric stores across the UK will support and increase engagement with our community of commuters wanting to purchase an e-bike.”

