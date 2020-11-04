Pure Electric to open dedicated e-bike and e-scooter store in Cardiff

Share Facebook

Pure Electric is to open “Cardiff’s first” electric bike and electric scooter retail outlet next Monday, 9th November.

This will bring the company’s high street chain of stores up to 14. The Cardiff store will sell leading brands of e-bikes and e-scooters and has a Shimano Service Centre workshop where customers can get their pedal bikes, e-bikes and Bromptons serviced.

“We’re going through a revolution in our transport habits and the growth potential for the next few years is immense,” said Tom McPhail, director of public affairs at Pure Electric.

“The Government is supporting this change, with bold plans on infrastructure and changes to the Highway Code, but more needs to be done.

“Electric scooters need to be legalised now; the country can’t wait another 12 months for the trials to end. We’d also like to see more done to promote cycling and active travel among the over 65s.

“Bike stores provide an essential service during lockdown, so we’re going ahead with the store opening, however, we will be mindful of social distancing and we’re keeping travel to the minimum necessary to get the store open.”

The Pure Electric Cardiff store address is The Aspect, Queen St, CF10 2GP.

