Pure Electric to sponsor Cycle Advocacy Award at BikeBiz Awards 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pure Electric is to sponsor the Cycle Advocacy Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2020.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The entry and decision-making process is following the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

Pure Electric is a specialist electric mobility retailer, stocking market-leading ranges of electric scooters, electric bikes and accessories. It has stores nationwide, offering a range of e-scooters, e-bikes and accessories, together with e-bike demo centres in selected stores, plus service and repair centres.

The company, previously known as Pure Scooters, was founded by entrepreneur Adam Norris. Norris and his team believe that electric scooters and electric bikes can play a pivotal role in reducing society’s reliance on cars, lowering air pollution and congestion in cities across Europe, alongside walking and taking public transport. Pure Electric named Peter Kimberley as its CEO earlier this year.

“We are hugely proud to be sponsoring this fantastic award,” said Kimberley. “This is a particularly special award taking the opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the excellent work undertaken to create a positive impact on the wider cycling industry.”

The BikeBiz Awards offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Nominations for this year’s iteration close this Friday, 16th October. More details on all categories can be viewed online.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: