Pure Scooters to expand into wider e-mobility market and open 11 new stores as part of significant rebrand

Pure Scooters is set to rebrand as it broadens its proposition from scooters to wider micro-mobility solutions, adopting a new trading name Pure Electric.

The retailer also intends to open 11 shops across the UK in the coming weeks, looking at sites including Birmingham, Bristol, Derby, Edinburgh, Gateshead, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Norwich, Nottingham and Southampton.

Adam Norris, CEO of Pure Scooters, said the business, which currently operates with one shop located in Belgravia, central London, will be looking to recruit the ‘best talent’ in each of these locations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the business to accelerate our growth across the UK,” said Norris. “My vision has always been to develop our presence within inner-city locations across Europe, this comes at a critical time to support our ambitious strategic plans, as we look to rebrand and expand our range across other e-mobility solutions.”

Peter Kimberley, Pure Scooters’ international managing director added: “These fantastic high-street sites provide us with the platform to develop our e-mobility proposition enabling us to deliver exceptional service to our customers.

“I am delighted to be accelerating our growth, working with some world-class micro-mobility brands whilst growing our team of talented colleagues from across the industry who are central to our retail strategy as we move forward.”